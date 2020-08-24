Dorothy M. Pryor
Plainfield - Dorothy M. Pryor, 93 of Plainfield, IN passed away August 22, 2020. She was born February 3, 1927 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Harvey S. and Bessie M. (Hinsley) Moon. Dorothy worked on the production line at RCA for 16 years. She was a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church in Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by her children, Randy Eggers, Michael L. and Gary Pryor, Melody L. Maxwell, Laurie M. Dodson, 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, sister, Sharon Driver, and brother, Richard Moon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack J. Pryor. Services will be held 12 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Pleasant Heights Baptist Church 5625 Kentucky Ave. Indianapolis, IN with visitation there 10-12 AM. Entombment will be at Floral Park Cemetery following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Heights Baptist Church.