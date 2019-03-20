Services
Stout & Son Funeral Home
200 E Main St
Russiaville, IN 46979
(765) 883-5122
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Washington Park East Cemetery, Garden of the First President Mausoleum
10612 E. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Dillsboro - Dorothy Mae "Dot" Foster, 95, passed away at 5:20 pm Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Water of Dillsboro.

Dot was a 1942 graduate of Rising Sun High School. She worked for the Greenfield Police Department as a dispatcher, L.S. Ayers as a store detective, and for RCA as a secretary.

Dot is survived by her niece, nephew, sister-in-law, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, and a great-niece.

A committal service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, at Washington Park East Cemetery, Garden of the First President Mausoleum, 10612 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.stoutandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 20, 2019
