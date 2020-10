Dorothy Marie BragdonIndianapolis - 92, passed away October 7, 2020. She is survived by her children, Janet Brown, Donna Bowron and Ted Bragdon; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Bragdon. Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. www.shirleybrothers.com