Dorothy Martin Graves-Porter
Dorothy Martin Graves-Porter

Indianapolis - 91, transitioned on June 10, 2020 in Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:00pm, with visitation starting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:30 AM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
