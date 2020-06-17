Dorothy Martin Graves-Porter
Indianapolis - 91, transitioned on June 10, 2020 in Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:00pm, with visitation starting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
Indianapolis - 91, transitioned on June 10, 2020 in Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:00pm, with visitation starting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.