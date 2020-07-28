Dorothy "Dotty" Meyers
Indianapolis -
Dotty loved life, but the first time she saw Indianapolis she wasn't sure that's where she wanted to live it. Having just graduated from New York University, she was vacationing at a mountain resort in New Hampshire when she met and immediately fell in love with William "Billy" Meyers of Indianapolis. They were engaged three weeks later. Soon thereafter, she boarded a train in her home town of Brooklyn to meet Billy's family in Indianapolis. She loved to tell how through the train window she saw an Indianapolis City Limit sign and nothing else but cornfields. Turning to her younger sister Elaine, who was her chaperone, she said "Oh my-what have I gotten into?" She and Billy were married three months later and settled down in Indianapolis.
Dotty loved people and they loved her in return. She had a zest for life and lit up the room wherever she was. She and Billy soon had four children and many friends. She loved to play mahjong, golf and was an accomplished bridge player earning the title Silver Life Master. After his retirement, Billy, also a life master, and Dotty traveled the world for 20 years teaching bridge on cruise ships.
Dotty's greatest pleasure were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Susan Jacobs (David Kleiman), Leslie Curlow (Jimmy) and Michael Meyers (Sally); as well as 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; her daughter, Madelyn Lillianfeld (Mark); and her granddaughter, Karen Grunwald. Nothing brought a bigger smile to Dotty's face than a call from or visit with her family.
A private service was held at IHC South Cemetery on Tuesday, July 28th.
Memorial contributions may be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center, Madelyn Lillianfeld Memorial Fund for Multiple Myeloma Research. Please make checks to IU Foundation and mail to IUF, PO Box 7072, indianapolis IN 46207-7072. Indicate contributions are in memory of Dorothy Meyers. You may also make donations online at www.cancer.iu.edu/giving
. Please remember to indicate Madelyn's Fund when indicating an account.