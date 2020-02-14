|
|
86, Indianapolis, died February 13, 2020.
She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson University, Nashville, TN. She also attended Purdue University. She married John Patrick Mullennax on October 19, 1952. She was a life-long Methodist. She worked as a legal assistant for 15 years before retiring to be a stay-at-home mother. She was an avid gardener and when she wasn't in her garden, she enjoyed painting flowers and birds. She was a Marion County Master Gardener. She had been a docent in the gardens at Oldfields, a gardener at RHI and a member of Studio Three at St Luke's United Methodist Church. She had also been a President of Central Indiana Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She was a docent at Eagle Creek Park's Ornithology Center for 18 years, and a member of Friendly Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Patrick Mullennax. She is survived by a son, Michael Patrick Mullennax, granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Mullennax, and grandson, Jacob Patrick Mullennax. Friends may call at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 11am to1pm with funeral services at 1pm. Burial will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020