Dorothy Robinson Mitchell
Indianapolis - Dorothy Robinson Mitchell, 82, of Indianapolis passed away on March 3, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 5111 W 62nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020