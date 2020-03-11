Services
Serenity Funeral & Cremation Services
6202 Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46268
(317) 757-6604
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
5111 W 62nd S
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
5111 W 62nd St
Indianapolis, IN
Dorothy Robinson Mitchell


1937 - 2020
Dorothy Robinson Mitchell Obituary
Dorothy Robinson Mitchell

Indianapolis - Dorothy Robinson Mitchell, 82, of Indianapolis passed away on March 3, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 5111 W 62nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.serenityfuneralservices.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
