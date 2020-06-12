Dorothy Rose Parker (Matre)
Dorothy Rose Parker (Matre) passed from this earth to sing with the heavenly choirs on June 11, 2020. She was born in Reading, OH December 7, 1922, the youngest daughter of 12 children, to the late Albert and Olivia (Brinkman) Matre. She attended St. Peter & Paul Grade School, Our Lady of Angels High School, and obtained her RN degree from Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. While working as a nurse, she met a young physician named George Parker, who became her husband. They married July 7, 1945 and enjoyed 72 wonderful years together.
Dorothy set aside her nursing career to raise nine children, with one rosebud girl among eight thorny boys. She was a very loving and caring mother. She was very active at Little Flower parish in Indianapolis where, among other things, she sang beautiful soprano in the church choir for many years.
In 1959, Dorothy and George bought their beloved small farm outside of Martinsville, IN. They moved there permanently in 1972. Dorothy had an abiding love for nature, especially birds and wildflowers, and along with her husband was a true steward of the land. After the move, Dorothy was very active at St. Agnes Church of Nashville and sang in the choir.
Dorothy is survived by her children George "Geep" (Sue), John (Carol), Ted (Patty), Chris (Susan), Michael (Jane), David (Beth) Parker, and Jane (Greg) Smith; 17 grandchildren, Bryn (Eric Hake), Caitlin, Kaleb, Eli, Daniel, Lara, Clare, Seth, Christian, Jackson, Harrison, and Nathan Parker; Julia, Georgia, Josh, and Anya Smith; Daniel (Katie) Beasley; and 2 great-grandchildren Ellie and Anya.
She was pre-deceased by her husband George, sons Daniel and Thomas, and all eleven of her siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Otterbein Senior Life and Main Street Hospice, all located in Franklin, for the excellent care and attention given to our mom over the last few years.
A private family mass was held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on June 16, 2020 with Christian burial following at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: ID: 12046465 P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, Tennessee 38101, or to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 www.srsdeaf.org.
Arrangements were handled by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown, IN (www.meredith-clark.com).
Dorothy Rose Parker (Matre) passed from this earth to sing with the heavenly choirs on June 11, 2020. She was born in Reading, OH December 7, 1922, the youngest daughter of 12 children, to the late Albert and Olivia (Brinkman) Matre. She attended St. Peter & Paul Grade School, Our Lady of Angels High School, and obtained her RN degree from Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. While working as a nurse, she met a young physician named George Parker, who became her husband. They married July 7, 1945 and enjoyed 72 wonderful years together.
Dorothy set aside her nursing career to raise nine children, with one rosebud girl among eight thorny boys. She was a very loving and caring mother. She was very active at Little Flower parish in Indianapolis where, among other things, she sang beautiful soprano in the church choir for many years.
In 1959, Dorothy and George bought their beloved small farm outside of Martinsville, IN. They moved there permanently in 1972. Dorothy had an abiding love for nature, especially birds and wildflowers, and along with her husband was a true steward of the land. After the move, Dorothy was very active at St. Agnes Church of Nashville and sang in the choir.
Dorothy is survived by her children George "Geep" (Sue), John (Carol), Ted (Patty), Chris (Susan), Michael (Jane), David (Beth) Parker, and Jane (Greg) Smith; 17 grandchildren, Bryn (Eric Hake), Caitlin, Kaleb, Eli, Daniel, Lara, Clare, Seth, Christian, Jackson, Harrison, and Nathan Parker; Julia, Georgia, Josh, and Anya Smith; Daniel (Katie) Beasley; and 2 great-grandchildren Ellie and Anya.
She was pre-deceased by her husband George, sons Daniel and Thomas, and all eleven of her siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Otterbein Senior Life and Main Street Hospice, all located in Franklin, for the excellent care and attention given to our mom over the last few years.
A private family mass was held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on June 16, 2020 with Christian burial following at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: ID: 12046465 P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, Tennessee 38101, or to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 www.srsdeaf.org.
Arrangements were handled by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown, IN (www.meredith-clark.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.