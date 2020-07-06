1/1
Dorothy Saff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Saff

Brownsburg - 92, passed away on July 3, 2020. She was the wife of Robert E. Saff for 65 years until his death in 2013. She was mother to six: Charles (Betty), St. Peters, MO; Kathy (Al) DeJonge, Hudsonville, MI; Margaret (Larry) Phillips, Avon, IN; Andy, Indianapolis, IN; Carl (Kathy), Chicago, IL; and Nancy, Fort Wayne, IN. She was grandmother to eleven and great-grandmother to sixteen.

Dorothy loved to hike, read, grow flowers, and listen to music. She was a homemaker and enjoyed doing dishes.

She grew up in Kane, PA, and enjoyed hiking the hills around the family farm. She often visited her grandparents on the way home from high school, listening to her grandfather's stories of the Civil War in which he had been wounded, and having her grandmother's cookies. After marriage she enjoyed hiking the state parks of Indiana and Kentucky.

Dorothy's ancestors were among the earliest pioneers to come to America. She is related to twelve of the Pilgrims who celebrated the first Thanksgiving. Over 80% of her ancestors came to America from England and the Netherlands in the Great Migration before 1660. They included colonial governors and Revolutionary War veterans. Most of her family had been in America for one hundred years prior to the Revolution.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts and memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Myers Mortuary and Boone County Crematory have been entrusted with her cremation arrangements in Lebanon, Indiana. Online condolences: MyersMortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved