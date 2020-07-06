Dorothy Saff
Brownsburg - 92, passed away on July 3, 2020. She was the wife of Robert E. Saff for 65 years until his death in 2013. She was mother to six: Charles (Betty), St. Peters, MO; Kathy (Al) DeJonge, Hudsonville, MI; Margaret (Larry) Phillips, Avon, IN; Andy, Indianapolis, IN; Carl (Kathy), Chicago, IL; and Nancy, Fort Wayne, IN. She was grandmother to eleven and great-grandmother to sixteen.
Dorothy loved to hike, read, grow flowers, and listen to music. She was a homemaker and enjoyed doing dishes.
She grew up in Kane, PA, and enjoyed hiking the hills around the family farm. She often visited her grandparents on the way home from high school, listening to her grandfather's stories of the Civil War in which he had been wounded, and having her grandmother's cookies. After marriage she enjoyed hiking the state parks of Indiana and Kentucky.
Dorothy's ancestors were among the earliest pioneers to come to America. She is related to twelve of the Pilgrims who celebrated the first Thanksgiving. Over 80% of her ancestors came to America from England and the Netherlands in the Great Migration before 1660. They included colonial governors and Revolutionary War veterans. Most of her family had been in America for one hundred years prior to the Revolution.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts and memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
. Myers Mortuary and Boone County Crematory have been entrusted with her cremation arrangements in Lebanon, Indiana. Online condolences: MyersMortuary.com