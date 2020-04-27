|
|
Dorothy Schulz Englehart
Indianapolis - Dorothy Schulz Englehart died April 24, 2020. She was born December 5, 1922 to Elsie Lowry and Frederick Vincent Hartman in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
Dorothy graduated from Oberlin College with a major in English Literature and before she was married worked as a stewardess for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad between St. Louis and Washington, D.C.
In 1947, she married Dale M. Schulz, who became a pathologist and worked IU Medical School and later at Methodist Hospital. Dale died in 1997.
Art and musical talent ran in the Hartman family. Dorothy started her art career in 1973 with a class in oil painting at the Art League. She went on to take classes and workshops throughout the United States and Europe. She worked in oil, batik, watercolor, casein, monotype, collage and acrylic. She belonged to Indiana Artists, Hoosier Salon, Watercolor Society of Indiana, American Watercolor Society, and Watercolor USA Honor Society. Her work was widely shown in both local and national juried shows, where she won many awards. She has pieces in the permanent collections at Franklin College, Second Presbyterian Church and numerous private collections.
In 2003 Dorothy married Theodore M. Englehart, a businessman and fellow artist. They enjoyed traveling, dancing and attending art workshops together. Ted died in 2016.
Dorothy was also predeceased by her son, Stephen M. Schulz. She is survived by her daughter Ann Schulz Trimmer, grandsons Scott (Andrea) and Mark (Suzy) Trimmer, and great grandchildren, River, Fern, and Gavin.
Private services were held for Dorothy. Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020