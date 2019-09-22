|
Dorothy (Dottie) Spalding
Indianapolis - 87, passed away September 21, 2019. She was born October 23, 1931 to Herman and Helen (Thompson) Hagerty. She married Charles (Eddie) Spalding in 1950 and they were married for 64 years. Dottie worked as an assembler for Western Electric for many years. She was a lifelong member of Little Flower Catholic Church where she was a part of the Ladies Club, Legion of Mary, Bible Study and RCIA. She also started the Shepherds of Christ prayer group. Dottie volunteered her time to work at various nursing homes for 25 years, taking communion to the sick. She was also an associate of the Sisters of St. Francis for more than 20 years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St and again at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Judy Mueller, Kathy Sutherland and Debbie Spalding; son, Frederick Spalding; sisters, Wilma McAtee and Connie McAtee; 11 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren and 8 great- great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Spalding; daughter, Vicky Spalding; and six siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E 13th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019