Dorothy Temple
Indianapolis - Dorothy Williams Temple was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on August 10, 1920, to Clarence and Vera Williams. She passed away on February 24, 2020 at age 99. She lived a long and full life, beloved by many. She was married to Byston Temple for 65 years. He preceded her in death. She had a career as an ophthalmic technician in Denver, Colorado. Dorothy lived in many cities and was always involved in church activities, serving in many roles including as an elder, leader of youth groups, teaching Sunday School, food pantry volunteer, and providing leadership in Christian Women's Fellowship (CWF). As a young adult she served as CWF state president in Wyoming. In Indianapolis she had been a member of Northwood Christian Church, Geist Christian Church and Allisonville Christian Church. She had a deep and abiding faith. A special thank you to Pastors Diane Spleth and Joyce Coalson for their loving support. Dorothy was very proud of her heritage in the Christian Church (Disciple of Christ). She was a 7th generation member of the Christian Church. Her great-great-great-great grandfather, Philip Mulkey, was one of the founders of the Christian Church in Kentucky. One of her great pleasures in life was music. She taught herself to play the piano at a young age and played for church and school glee club. Throughout her life she participated in choirs and musical productions, including the Shepherd Singers at Mid-North Shepherd Center. She lived at Robin Run Village and participated in numerous activities until her health declined. In her advanced age she loved working jig-saw puzzles and was an avid reader of large print books. Dorothy was a spirited redhead who never looked her age. No one could ever believe her true age and she loved that. She was special and beautiful inside and out and ready to take the next step in her life journey to her eternal home. The greatest love of Dorothy's life was her family. She was a warm and loving mother, grandma, and Nana Dot. Dorothy is survived by two children: Duane Temple (Marilynne) of Fresno, CA, and Marge Galbraith (Les) of Zionsville. She had five grandchildren: Brad Galbraith, Shari Brousseau (Peter), Kristie Stormes (Steve), Amy Temple (Warren) and Blake Temple (Lizette). Her great grand-children were her special joy: Max, Cameron, Ben, Tatiana, and Miles Galbraith; Peyton and Julia Brousseau; Bailey Stormes; Maddy Sargent; Elizabeth, Annabella, and Katelynne Temple; Sarah Matthews (Nate) and great-great granddaughter Cassie Matthews. In July a family memorial service will celebrate her life and what would have been her 100th birthday.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020