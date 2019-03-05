Services
Indianapolis - Dorrell V. Skiles, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1929 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Charles and Nevada Minnick Skiles. He was retired from Citi Corp. He enjoyed golfing and travellng. He had a beautiful voice and loved singing. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Vivian Thompson Skiles, 3 children, Stephany Fuhrman, Stephen (Nancy) Skiles and Janet (Robert) Shannon; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters and his brother , son-in-law, Paul Fuhrman and his grandson, Christopher Mayo. Visitation will be on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. with a service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
