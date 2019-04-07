Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dortha Boltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dortha Sue (Bodine) Boltz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dortha Sue (Bodine) Boltz Obituary
Dortha Sue (Bodine) Boltz

Indianapolis, formerly of Greenwood - Dortha Sue (Bodine) Boltz 87 of Indianapolis, IN., formerly of Greenwood, IN and retired teacher at Center Grove Community School Corporation in Greenwood, IN. passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Services Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 Franklin, IN. where friends may call Saturday from 10AM till service time. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now