Indianapolis, formerly of Greenwood - Dortha Sue (Bodine) Boltz 87 of Indianapolis, IN., formerly of Greenwood, IN and retired teacher at Center Grove Community School Corporation in Greenwood, IN. passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Services Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 Franklin, IN. where friends may call Saturday from 10AM till service time. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019