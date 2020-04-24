|
Doug Horth
Doug was born May 9, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio where he lived until his family moved to Indianapolis in 1933. Athletics and scouting were important aspects of his youth. Doug was an Eagle Scout and ran track during high school. He was a graduate of Shortridge High School and attended Purdue University until he enlisted to serve his country in WWII. He proudly served as a member of the famed 10th Mountain Division. "The 10th" trained at Camp Hale Colorado and then fought in the mountains of northern Italy to liberate that country from the oppression of fascism. So proud was Doug of his service to country and liberty that the 10th Mountain Division is engraved on his headstone.
After military service and graduating from Purdue University, he spent a short time in Oregon then returned to Indianapolis to join the family business, Central Engineering and Construction Co. in partnership with his brothers, Robert and Donald, operating the company founded by their father, Albert J. Horth.
An active member of several organizations including Breakfast Optimist Club of Indianapolis, the Service Club of Indianapolis, Toastmasters and Portfolio Club. He was a man of many interests and hobbies from piloting his planes to jogging before it was popular to skiing, always skiing. Every winter he returned to his beloved Colorado where he skied until he was 92 years old. He loved rowing his boat/shell every spring, summer and fall morning usually beginning at sunrise. He was an avid student of history and he loved to dance! Anytime. Anywhere. Appropriate or not, he danced.
Doug was very family centric. He loved his parents (Albert and Mildred) his four siblings and eleven nieces and nephews. He and Lois were married for 64 years before her passing in 2017. They had three children and were both predeceased by their oldest child, Bob. Doug is survived by Tracey Horth Krueger, David Horth and his deeply loved "other elements" Jere Krueger and Gwen Horth. He adored being a grandfather and was adored by his four grandchildren who called him "Poppie": Meghan Krabbe (Philip), Erich Krueger, Ellie Krueger and Annie Krueger (John Fernkas) were all blessed by his devotion to them. He was smitten by his two great-granddaughters, Sadie and Lina Krabbe..
Doug was a devoted husband, a loving father, a faithful friend, and a man of deep faith. He was truly a gentle man; unassuming, kind, honest and, at times, funny (he'd chuckle at that). Perhaps one of his nieces described him the best, "he was an amazing person, touching so many without fanfare or conceit - just an extraordinary human being." While his family is heartbroken at their loss, they are rejoicing in the fact that Doug is reunited in heaven with Lois and their son, Bob. They are celebrating a life incredibly well lived.
Well done, good and faithful servant.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the restrictions required by the current pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Presbyterian Church for their youth sporting programs.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020