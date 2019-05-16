Resources
Indianapolis - 3/12/57-5-11-19

Doug died unexpectedly Saturday May 11th. He was born in Oregon and has lived in Indiana approximately 30 years. Earlier this year, Doug was in Pendleton, Or visiting family while his brother Bill was dying from cancer. It was a joy to be with Doug and to remember all the good family times and hear outrageous stories that I had never heard. Doug was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer and had been receiving chemotherapy and radiation therapy. His longtime friend Tony shared many years of trials and tribulations and we appreciate the friendship that they shared. His family in Oregon and Washington appreciate all the support his friends afforded him during his time in Indiana. Cremation will occur at Bell Mortuary & Crematory. There will be a Celebration of Life at Dear John's bar at a future date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
