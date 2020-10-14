1/
Douglas Alan Perry
1955 - 2020
Douglas Alan Perry

Indianapolis - Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend passed away October 13, 2020 at the age of 65. Doug was born on July 6, 1955 to Bernard and Mildred Perry. He was a 1973 graduate of North Central High School. Doug was a longtime member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck where he became a Bar Mitzvah and a Confirmand. He was a loyal and dedicated employee, working for 20 years at his family's business, Perry's Luggage and Gifts. Later he worked for Marshalls at the Carmel location for 13 years.

Doug will be remembered for his sweet and caring nature. He always thought of others and was a reliable and thoughtful man.

He is survived by his mother, Mildred Brenner Perry; sisters, Stephanie (Tim) Luekens and Bette (Martin) Gabel; nephew, Craig Luekens and great niece and nephews, Charlotte, Julian and Eli Luekens.

Graveside services will be private on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
