Douglas Alan Perry
Indianapolis - Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend passed away October 13, 2020 at the age of 65. Doug was born on July 6, 1955 to Bernard and Mildred Perry. He was a 1973 graduate of North Central High School. Doug was a longtime member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck where he became a Bar Mitzvah and a Confirmand. He was a loyal and dedicated employee, working for 20 years at his family's business, Perry's Luggage and Gifts. Later he worked for Marshalls at the Carmel location for 13 years.
Doug will be remembered for his sweet and caring nature. He always thought of others and was a reliable and thoughtful man.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred Brenner Perry; sisters, Stephanie (Tim) Luekens and Bette (Martin) Gabel; nephew, Craig Luekens and great niece and nephews, Charlotte, Julian and Eli Luekens.
Graveside services will be private on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity
.
Arrangements entrusted to Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary.