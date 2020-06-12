Douglas Andrew Pagach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Andrew Pagach

Douglas Andrew Pagach, 76, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm with a memorial service at 3:00pm at the Avon American Legion Post 145. The Legion Post is located at 4812 East Main Street (Old US HWY 36) Avon, Indiana 46123. Please see www.indianamemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Avon American Legion Post 145
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Avon American Legion Post 145
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care
3562 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-5333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved