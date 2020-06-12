Douglas Andrew Pagach
Douglas Andrew Pagach, 76, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm with a memorial service at 3:00pm at the Avon American Legion Post 145. The Legion Post is located at 4812 East Main Street (Old US HWY 36) Avon, Indiana 46123. Please see www.indianamemorial.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.