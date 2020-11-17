Douglas Boyer
Lebanon - Douglas Lance Boyer, Jr., 70, passed into the hands of our Lord on November 5, 2020. He resided in Lebanon, Indiana and Punta Gorda, Florida and died after courageously battling a long-time illness.
He is survived by his life-long love of over 50 years, Debbie; children: Brandy Saddlebrook, Jennifer Boyer-Christy (Christopher), and Jason (Kim); and grandchildren: Tibet, Gage, Cole, Stone, and Kaylee.
A Day of Celebration will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville, 105 West Pine Street, Zionsville, IN. Visitation is 1-3pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00pm. A link to the live stream of the service may be found at the bottom of the obituary on the Flanner Buchanan website at www.flannerbuchanan.com/obit
.