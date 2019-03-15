Resources
Seattle - Douglas Edward Young, 64, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Doug was born in Indianapolis, IN, son of Aribert Young and Mabel Cook Young. He received his B.A. from Indiana University and then traveled in the U.S., Europe and Australia. He moved to Seattle in 1981 and was known as an artist, music lover, educator and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, especially puns and riddles. He worked for Seattle Public Schools, using art, humor and patience to help students with disabilities. Doug loved his family, friends and the Three Stooges. He is survived by his sister (Deborah), brother (Dick), 1 niece, 2 nephews and 2 grand-nieces and 3 grand-nephews. Celebrations of life will be held in Seattle and Indianapolis at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019
