Douglas G Coatney
Danville - Douglas Gordon Coatney, 64 of Danville, passed away October 17, 2019. Services will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, with burial to follow in Danville South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019