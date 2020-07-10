Douglas James Light
Indianapolis - After a valiant and hard fought battle against cancer, Douglas James Light, age 57, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 6, at his home surrounded by his family. Doug was born in Indianapolis on September 9, 1962 to Richard and Elizabeth Light. Doug graduated from North Central High School and Indiana University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. For 32 years, Doug was a hard-working and dedicated president of Ceramica, Inc., which carries on as a family owned and operated business.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; his wonderful children, David, triplets Allison, Kristin, and Veronica; sisters Marcia Fidler (Glenn), Marianne Townley (Steve), Elizabeth Link (David dcd); brothers Keith (Sue dcd) and Andrew (Christine); 13 nieces and nephews; and several grand nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, David Light (Brenda dcd).
Work, friends and family were the cornerstones of Doug's life. Many of his friendships were made through sports. As a hard-nosed, savvy rugby player, Doug was a key player for the IU Program in the early 80's and followed two of his brothers in playing for the Indy rugby club for many years. He also enjoyed playing amateur baseball with his Indy Brewers team. All those who played with Doug knew him as the ultimate team mate.
A skilled and crafty card player, especially at euchre, Doug delighted in games of trivia and spent many hours reading history books. Doug's greatest joy was spending time with his children - coaching their sports teams and following their many pursuits, which included cheer-leading, cooking, choir, and gymnastics. Doug and Pamela preferred the simple pleasures of life such as cooking, playing gin rummy, watching movies, and just "hanging out" with family and friends. Often this included lively discussions about politics, history, music, and sports, just to name a few. All who knew Doug will miss his creative wit, competitive spirit and fun-loving, humorous persona.
Private memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at Flanner and Buchanan Broad Ripple Mortuary, with burial to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID - 19 please follow the CDC guidelines. At a later date, the family will have a big bash, featuring some of Doug's favorites - bluegrass music and Bass Ale, while sharing fond memories to celebrate Doug's life. In lieu of flowers, please visit the Douglas J. Light Memorial Educational Fund at https://gf.me/u/yfxp38
