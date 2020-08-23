1/
Douglas Lyell
Douglas Lyell

Greenwood - Douglas E. Lyell, 84, of Greenwood, passed away on August 23, 2020. He was born on June 9, 1936 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Ralph and Bernice (Moore) Lyell.

Doug served in the Navy Reserve. He owned and operated Studio Press, and was the former owner of the Trophy Club Golf Course.

Doug is survived by his wife, Carolyn R. Lyell; sister in law, Joyce Lyell; two nieces; and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Edward and Harold.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 12:30 pm until the time of service at 2:30 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
