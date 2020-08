Or Copy this URL to Share

New Palestine - Douglas Real, age 74, passed away on August 6, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary in Greenfield. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.









