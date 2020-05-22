Douglas Scott JacksonDouglas Scott Jackson, age 76, of Zionsville, IN, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Scott was born on November 29, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio to Harlan G. and Mary Adeline (Guyer) Jackson. He was raised in Hudson, Michigan, and graduated from Hudson High School (1961).Scott attended Michigan State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (1965) and was a passionate lifelong Spartan. Scott married Diane K. (Musson) on August 26th, 1967, and they later moved to Flint where he worked as an accountant for General Motors.Scott had a long, extensive career as an accountant which allowed him to travel internationally and also spent a few years living in Holland. He eventually retired from Rolls Royce Allison in 1999.Scott was a Zionsville resident for over 40 years and was involved in the Lions Club and enjoyed spending time at the American Legion, often playing bridge with his close friends. During retirement Scott enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.Scott loved his family dearly and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Diane, daughters Julie Dorn (Matthew) and Linda Hunter (Jesse), and 6 grandchildren Ava, Liam, and Adeline Dorn and Riley, Kate, and Jackson Hunter.He is also survived by his sisters Patricia (Jim) Smith and Betty (Bill) Rupley as well as 5 nieces and nephews.Information on celebration of life will follow at a later date.Interment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson, MI. Memorial contributions can be made to the Zionsville Lions Club.Condolences may be shared at