Yesterday, INARF was saddened after learning of Doug Simmons passing. INARF has had many friends and supporters over the years – but none as true a friend as Doug Simmons. Costa Miller, INARF’s founding CEO, believed we were very fortunate to have Doug. He came to us as Costa always said because an Angel was looking out for him and INARF.



Our (INARF’s) proud legacy within the Indiana General Assembly began with Doug Simmons and he was indeed our friend, a professional colleague who wore our issues on his sleeve. There was not a time that he did not offer to assist us. INARF missed him when he retired and we will miss him now that he is gone



INARF Staff

