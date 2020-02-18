|
|
Douglas Warren Cruzan
Seminole, FL - Douglas Warren Cruzan, 71, Seminole, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away February 12, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on February 28, 1948 to the late Eugene and Mildred Cruzan. He was a 1966 graduate of North Central High School. He was a 1970 graduate of Ball State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. He was office manager of New York Life Insurance Company in Indianapolis and Palatine, Illinois. He was an EMT for the Treasure Island Fire Department in Florida. He was captain of fishing boats and captain of Sun Cruz and Empress Cruise Line casino boats docked at Hubbard's Marina, John's Pass, Madeira Beach, FL. He was a former member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, a cousin, aunts and uncles. Survivors include his sister, Anita B. Hicks (Weimer), his cousin, Harold D. Huff (Brigitte), and his ex-wife, Haidi. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the , 6500 Technology Center Dr Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1660 Kessler Blvd E Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-6pm at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held there at Monday at 1pm. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020