Doyle E. Bledsoe
Jonesville, Va - Doyle E. Bledsoe, 76, of Jonesville, Va, passed away February 12, 2020 at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Maxine Bledsoe, brothers Lee and Marshall Bledsoe and William and Wilbur Goodwin, Sister Goldie Allen, Sister Barbara Bledsoe and son-in-law David Glenn. He is survived by his wife Barbara Glenn. 8 Children, 18 Grandchildren, and 31 Great Grandchildren. He worked for Indianapolis Food Service for 42 years. He loved bowling at Expo Bowl in Beech Grove, Indiana for over 40 years. Elvis Presley, Westerns, and being surrounded by friends and family (especially playing cards) were his most prided moments. He is always loved and will be carried in our hearts. Thank you for everything you did for all of us! You will always be loved and missed!
Memorial services will be held March 28, 2020 from 1PM-5PM at the Southwood Baptist Church, Beech Grove, Indiana. Spoken by Pastor Steve Meister. Luncheon will be held after services.
Any flowers or condolences can be sent to Southwood Baptist Church, 501 South 4th Street, Beech Grove, Indiana, 46227. Referencing Doyle Bledsoe or Family of Doyle Bledsoe.
Rest in heaven, your Family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020