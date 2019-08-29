|
Duane S. Fleener
Avon IN - Duane Schafer Fleener, 84, of Avon, IN, passed away on August 27, 2019. Duane was born in Beech Grove, IN, on October 8, 1934 to parents Mabel Schafer Fleener and Ezra Fleener.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jeannette Groves, and his brother Ezra Fleener, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 58-1/2 years, Patsy, his daughters Jill Savage (Mark), Normal, IL, Jackie Fleener, Columbus, OH, and Juli Krizan (Kyle), Brownsburg, IN, as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A longtime member of the Avon United Methodist Church, Duane started directing the choir at the age of 17, continuing for 55 years during which he led dozens of Easter and Christmas cantatas. He loved serving as a worship music leader and was able to do so until a year ago. As much as he loved to serve at the church, Duane demonstrated his faith in all that he did.
Duane spent his childhood in Mooresville, Indiana before moving to Avon. A graduate of the Avon High School class of 1952, Duane was the first Drum Major of the AHS Marching Band. He furthered his education at Butler University, earning a Bachelor of Social Studies in 1956 and a Masters of Education in 1961. He earned his Doctoral Degree in Education from Indiana University in 1976.
With the exception of serving as an Indiana University adjunct professor, Duane spent his 40-year educational career in Wayne Township Schools first teaching English and Developmental reading at Ben Davis High School. He then served as Language Arts Chairman and taught advanced English and Developmental Reading at Fulton Junior High. He moved from teaching to administration, serving as Assistant Principal of Ben Davis Junior High and then Principal. He spent 10 years as the Principal at South Wayne Junior High before becoming the Director of Personnel Services for 14 years. He closed out his educational career as the Wayne Township Interim Superintendent for one year. In his retirement years, he continued as a negotiator for school boards.
Duane loved his family well. When recently asked what he was most proud of in his life he answered, "My family." He was so very proud of his daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Duane was an extraordinary man who was warm, friendly, kind, gentle, and filled with Jesus. He cared deeply about others. The family takes joy in knowing he was a man of such loving, high character. In today's world he stood apart from the masses. The world is a much better place because he lived in it.
Calling will be Friday, August 30 from 3 to 8 pm at the Avon United Methodist Church, 6850 E. US Hwy 36, Avon, IN 46123. There will be a celebration of life service at 1pm on Saturday, August 31, also at the church and a graveside service following at White Lick Cemetery in Mooresville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Avon United Methodist Church in Duane's name where they will go to support the music program he loved so much. Online condolences may be made at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019