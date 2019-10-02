|
|
Duane "Bud" Scifres
Indianapolis - Duane "Bud" Scifres passed away September 27, 2019 at age 95.
Duane was a World War II veteran and welder at Ingersoll Rand. He was the widower of Mary Scifres, and remembered by his children, Sam (Cindy) Scifres, Kim (Chantal) Scifres, Marguerite (Stephen) Leach, Roxanne (Robert) Loomis, Bruce (Jackie) Scifres, Rebecca Scifres, Bonita (Jim) Dobbs, and Jenny (John King) Scifres.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019