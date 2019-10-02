Resources
Duane "Bud" Scifres


1924 - 2019
Duane "Bud" Scifres Obituary
Duane "Bud" Scifres

Indianapolis - Duane "Bud" Scifres passed away September 27, 2019 at age 95.

Duane was a World War II veteran and welder at Ingersoll Rand. He was the widower of Mary Scifres, and remembered by his children, Sam (Cindy) Scifres, Kim (Chantal) Scifres, Marguerite (Stephen) Leach, Roxanne (Robert) Loomis, Bruce (Jackie) Scifres, Rebecca Scifres, Bonita (Jim) Dobbs, and Jenny (John King) Scifres.

Condolences may be left at www.indianafuneralcare.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
