Duncan "Dunc" Campbell Davidson
Carmel - 82 of Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born May 16, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Donald B. and Ruth (Dittmann) Davidson.
Dunc grew up in Washington D.C. during WWII. When the war ended, the family moved to Petersburg, Illinois where he led a Huckleberry Finn existence.
After a short stay in Illinois, the family returned to the Indianapolis area where Dunc graduated from Warren Central High School and afterwards enrolled at Butler University where he majored in History and Business with an emphasis in Insurance.
While at Butler, Dunc met Dee Ann (Doub) Davidson and the two were married in South Bend, Indiana on November 26, 1960. During his college years Dunc was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and served in the Indiana Army National Guard.
Dunc began his career with the Travelers Insurance Company. During his tenure there he worked in a variety of capacities and offices located in Indianapolis, Peoria, Illinois, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Dunc is survived by his wife Dee, their son Dan, (Wendy) and five grandchildren, Josh, Katie, Luke, Sam, and Zach and a great grandchild, Elliot. Duncan's siblings include: Donald B. Davidson Jr. (White Rock, NM) and Susan M. Merrell (Sun City, AZ) and their families.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or the Butler University General Scholarship Fund.
Memorial contributions may be sent to University Advancement Office, Butler University, 4600 Sunset Avenue., Indianapolis, IN 46208. Gifts can also be made online at www.butler.edu/gifts
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019