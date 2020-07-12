Dustin "Dusty" Franklin Maxfield
Bloomington - Dustin "Dusty" Franklin Maxfield, age 41, of Bloomington passed away Thursday (07/09/2020) Bloomington, Indiana. Born February 14, 1979 in Indianapolis, he was the son of Frank W. and Deborah (Feltner) Maxfield.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home; 4150 E. Third St. with Sam Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Gross Cemetery in Whitehall, Indiana. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
