1/1
Dustin Franklin "Dusty" Maxfield
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dustin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dustin "Dusty" Franklin Maxfield

Bloomington - Dustin "Dusty" Franklin Maxfield, age 41, of Bloomington passed away Thursday (07/09/2020) Bloomington, Indiana. Born February 14, 1979 in Indianapolis, he was the son of Frank W. and Deborah (Feltner) Maxfield.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home; 4150 E. Third St. with Sam Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Gross Cemetery in Whitehall, Indiana. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given at DayDeremiahFryeFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Day and Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day and Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home
4150 East Third St
Bloomington, IN 47401
8123366331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved