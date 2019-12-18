Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight A. Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight A. Cummings Obituary
Dwight A. Cummings

Indianapolis - Dwight A. Cummings, 51, passed away 12/09/2019.

On Saturday, December 21 there be a Celebration of Life Service at 12pm with visitation from 10am until 12pm, at Living Word Baptist Church, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Survivors include children; Josh, and Devon Cummings, and Leila Valentine, parents, Charles Cummings (Denise), and Sulla Cummings, sister: Sonya Tucker (Donnell).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -