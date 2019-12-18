|
|
Dwight A. Cummings
Indianapolis - Dwight A. Cummings, 51, passed away 12/09/2019.
On Saturday, December 21 there be a Celebration of Life Service at 12pm with visitation from 10am until 12pm, at Living Word Baptist Church, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Survivors include children; Josh, and Devon Cummings, and Leila Valentine, parents, Charles Cummings (Denise), and Sulla Cummings, sister: Sonya Tucker (Donnell).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019