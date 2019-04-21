|
|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Crossroads Community Church
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
|
|
|
Dwight V. Singer, Jr.
Kokomo - Dwight V. Singer, Jr., 79, died at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home in Kokomo, Indiana, surrounded by his family. He was born May 24, 1939 in Jonesboro, IN, the son of the late Dwight V. and Luella (Williams) Singer, Sr. On August 25, 1962, at Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville, IN, Dwight married the love of his life, Linda Sue Ward, who survives. In addition to his wife of 56 years, Dwight is survived by his daughter, Melody (Dwight David "Dave") Anderson of Moundsville, WV, and his son, Todd (Angel) Singer of Kokomo. He is also survived by his grandchildren Allison (Timothy Kasce) Gardner of Cadiz, OH; Katelyn "Katie" Singer of Portland, IN; Nathaniel "Nate" Singer of Kokomo; Haley Anderson of Columbus, OH; and, Madeline "Madie" Singer of Kokomo; his great granddaughter, Adalyn Gardner; and, his sister, Luella Margaret "Peg" Duncan of Sharpsville. He is also survived by his two step-grandchildren Eric (Dawn) Anderson, and Heather Anderson of Newark and Heath, OH, respectively, and his step-great grandchildren, Ryan Anderson and Lucy Krivda. Dwight was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Kokomo.
Dwight graduated from Eastern High School in 1957. He was active in multiple sports and played on Eastern's 1956 Sectional Title team. He received a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1962, where he was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity and active in many campus organizations and activities. Dwight also received a Masters in Business Management degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
In 1962 Dwight began employment as an Industrial Arts teacher at Western School Corporation, and in 1964 began his career as an Human Resources Administrator at the Chrysler Corporation Kokomo Casting Plant, (n/k/a FCA US Kokomo Casting Plant), retiring after 33 years of dedicated service. Dwight was a dedicated public servant his entire adult life in the local community and Howard County politics, the Masonic Fraternity, and youth sports.
Dwight served as a Howard County Councilman for 33 years and most recently as the Council's Vice President. In 2014, he received the Howard County Republican Legend Award and in 2019, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Howard County Republican Party. Dwight was a member of the Howard County 4-H Exhibitors Association and announced the Swine Show at the Howard County 4-H Fair for several years. In 2016, Dwight was recognized by the Indiana 4-H Exhibitors Association for over 40 years of service. Dwight's additional community service included: Treasurer, Howard County Sports Hall of Fame; member Howard County Partners in Education, former Member Community Howard Regional Health Foundation Board of Directors; former Member Kindred Transitional Care and Rehab-Kokomo Board of Directors; Past President Russiaville Lions Club; Past President Howard County Mental Health Association; Past President Western School Corporation Board of School Trustees; Past President Kokomo Rotary Club; Past President City of Firsts Automotive Heritage Museum Board of Directors; former Member Howard County United Way Board of Directors; recipient of the Kokomo Jr. Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award; former Member Kokomo-Howard County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors; former Member Kokomo-Howard County Historical Society Board of Directors; and, former Member Howard County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.
Throughout his adult life, Dwight was very active in the Masonic Fraternity. He was a Past Worshipful Master of Russiaville Lodge No. 82, a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and Past Sovereign Prince of the Saraiah Council Princes of Jerusalem of the Scottish Rite - Valley of Indianapolis from 1994-1996. Dwight was a member of the Indianapolis Murat Shrine; Member of the Kokomo Shrine Club; Member of the IBN Saud Grotto; Member of the York Rite Bodies; Past Patron of Russiaville Chapter #130 and Center Chapter #108, Order of the Eastern Star, and Past Grand Patron of the Indiana Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. Dwight served on the Board of Directors of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls Foundation Masonic youth organization for girls, and served as Advisory Board Chairman of the J. McLean Moulder Chapter, Order of the DeMolay Masonic youth organization for boys.
Dwight held a lifelong passion and devotion for molding youth through his involvement in athletics at Western School Corporation. Many students, coaches, cheerleaders, parents, and Western patrons fondly referred to Dwight as "Papa Sing" or "Pops" over the years. He was a mainstay in the Western Panther's athletic programs for several years, which gave him the opportunity to impact the lives of several youth. Dwight often announced Western football games with the help of his son, Todd, and also announced and ran the scoreboard at Western basketball games for several years. Dwight acted as a volunteer assistant coach for Western basketball and baseball, with the climax of his coaching career being attained in 2012 when the Western Panthers won the Indiana Division 3A Baseball State Title with head coach, Ty Calloway. In addition to coaching, Dwight was an Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Sports Official for football, basketball, girls' volleyball, and track. He was recently recognized at a ceremony in Indianapolis for holding his IHSAA football officiating license for over 60 years, and will receive similar awards posthumously from the IHSAA for both basketball and track.
In addition to family members mentioned above, Dwight is survived by his brother-in-law, William "Bill" Krajewski of Greentown; several loving cousins, nieces and nephews; and, close family friends in the central Indiana area. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Ruth Pickering; his brother, Charles Singer, his brother-in-law John Duncan Jr.; his sister and brother-in-law Joy (Ernest) Myers of Lafayette; his sister and brother-in-law Sue (James) Sokol of Kokomo, and his sister, Mary Lou Krajewski of Ft. Myers, FL.
Dwight will be sadly missed by his family, friends, community, and all of those who've been inspired or touched by his vibrant personality and caring soul.
Visitation with the family will be from 2-7 pm Friday, April 26, 2019, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with an Eastern Star service at 7 pm, a Masonic Rites service at 7:15 pm, followed by the 33rd Degree Scottish Rites. The funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Luke's Church, 700 Southway Blvd East, Kokomo, with Pastor Mitch Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Foundation of Howard County in Dwight's name. All contributions received will be added to a future scholarship fund established in his memory by his family. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More