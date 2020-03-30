|
Dwight W. Hayes, Sr.
Mr. Dwight W. Hayes, Sr., 72, of Indianapolis, transitioned Monday, March 16th, 2020.
Dwight was born in Brooklyn, New York and relocated to Indianapolis in the mid 80's. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from Thomas Edison College and furthered his education by obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree from Savannah State College and his Master of Science Degree from Armstrong State College. Mr. Hayes was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Dwight was a self-employed freelance still photographer for numerous publications nationally including the Georgia Sentinel Bulletin, Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta News Weekly, The Atlanta Voice, Atlanta Inquirer, The Indiana Herald, The Indianapolis Star, The Indiana Herald, The Indianapolis Recorder, Nuvo Weekly, and Scoop Magazine.
Dwight was a former sheriff of the Marion County Sheriff Department. He also was employed at IUPUI as a staff photographer for the campus school newspaper. Dwight taught throughout the Indianapolis Public School System.
Dwight was a member of the NAACP and The American Legion Post #249. Some of his many enjoyments of life included traveling, spending time on his CB radio, riding his motorcycle, listening to music, and troubleshooting his computer.
Dwight is survived by one grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Riggs-Hayes, son Dwight Hayes, and a brother.
Mr. Hayes's graveside service with military honors is Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at Marion National Cemetery 1700 E. 38th Street, Marion, IN 46953.
Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch services via Facebook live stream on Bluitt and Son Funeral Home www.bluittandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020