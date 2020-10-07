1/1
E. Jean Fronek
1942 - 2020
E. Jean Fronek

E. Jean Fronek, 78, of Carmel, IN passed away on October 6, 2020 at her home in Carmel. (Jean) was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942 in Crown Point, IN; to the late Alfred and Lillian Feder. Jean grew up in Crown Point and worked in the family business, Lake County Greenhouse Corporation, where she developed her lifelong interest in growing flowers and creating floral decorations. Jean was a graduate of Crown Point High School and earned a BA degree in history and art at Indiana University.

Jean was married for 55 years to her loving husband, David T. Fronek and they resided in the Indianapolis and Carmel areas for most of their lives together. Additionally they enjoyed a home in Hilton Head Island, SC for many years and after retirement they spent most of the winter season on the island.

She is survived by her husband; son, David Mark (Kristian) Fronek; daughter, Ann Marie (Kevin) Fronek O'Connell; grandchildren, Derek Mark and Hayden Davis, Macey Anne and Flynn Thomas; sister, Janice (Donald) Fronek; and brother, Paul (Wanda) Feder, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Jean would be the first to tell you that her life priorities were to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Jean loved music, the arts, reading, floral decorations, playing cards, golf, and, with her husband and family, traveled extensively over the years.

Jean and her husband have been long time members of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Carmel and St. Andrews by the Sea United Methodist Church in Hilton Head Island, SC. Jean and her husband have been members of Woodland Country Club of Carmel and the Country Club of Hilton Head for many years and enjoyed playing golf and participating in numerous social functions.

For those who may wish to attend, there will be a socially distanced visitation on Saturday, October 10, at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Carmel, from 10 am to 11 am, followed by a private, family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
