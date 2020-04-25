|
|
E. Patsy Swatts Finnell
E. Patsy Swatts Finnell, 82, of Indianapolis passed away April 17, 2020. Private Services will be held at Christ Temple Apostolic Church 430 West Fall Creek
Parkway North Drive 46208 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:00am with live stream at http://www.christtempleac.org.
Burial and committal at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of kindness may be sent to the office of Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly.
Final arrangements entrusted to Stuart Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020