|
|
E. Wayne Edwards
Indianapolis - E Wayne Edwards, born April 21, 1933, passed away on July 6, 2019. Wayne graduated from Kokomo High School and served 2 years in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He received his Bachelor's degree from Butler University and his Master's in Hospital Administration from Indiana University School of Medicine. Wayne worked as a CPA for Ernst & Young and Methodist Hospital. Wayne was a gentle, caring man who was deeply loved by his family and friends. He is survived by wife Judith (Heltzel); sons Timothy (wife Kim), Todd (wife Julie), Thomas (wife Jennifer), and John (wife Krista); grandchildren Taegan, Tynan, Trevin, Braden, Cody, Nathan and Zachary. He is also survived by brothers Charles and Richard. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at North UMC, 3808 N Meridian, Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 2:00 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019