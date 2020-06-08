Earl D. Taft, 95, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on June 5, 2020.
He was born in Sullivan County Indiana and graduated from Farmersburg High School. He was a W.W.II Navy veteran serving from 1944 to 1946. He was a member of Shelbyville Road Church of Christ. Earl was retired from Chrysler Corp. and a member of UAW Local 1226. He also owned and operated Earl Taft Plumbing and Heating for many years. Earl was an avid fisherman, enjoyed traveling the country in his R.V. with Mae, and was a member of Indy Sams Camping Club. Earl enjoyed his family and friends and loved to visit.
Earl is survived by his sons John (Pam) Taft, Larry (Patti) Taft, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Brother Gale (Leona) Taft.
Earl is preceded in death by his wife Mae Kohr Taft, his parents and ten siblings.
Services are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. Earl will be laid to rest next to his late wife in Washington Park East Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a memory or condolence on his online obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
He was born in Sullivan County Indiana and graduated from Farmersburg High School. He was a W.W.II Navy veteran serving from 1944 to 1946. He was a member of Shelbyville Road Church of Christ. Earl was retired from Chrysler Corp. and a member of UAW Local 1226. He also owned and operated Earl Taft Plumbing and Heating for many years. Earl was an avid fisherman, enjoyed traveling the country in his R.V. with Mae, and was a member of Indy Sams Camping Club. Earl enjoyed his family and friends and loved to visit.
Earl is survived by his sons John (Pam) Taft, Larry (Patti) Taft, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Brother Gale (Leona) Taft.
Earl is preceded in death by his wife Mae Kohr Taft, his parents and ten siblings.
Services are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. Earl will be laid to rest next to his late wife in Washington Park East Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a memory or condolence on his online obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.