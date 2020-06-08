Earl D. Taft
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl D. Taft, 95, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on June 5, 2020.

He was born in Sullivan County Indiana and graduated from Farmersburg High School. He was a W.W.II Navy veteran serving from 1944 to 1946. He was a member of Shelbyville Road Church of Christ. Earl was retired from Chrysler Corp. and a member of UAW Local 1226. He also owned and operated Earl Taft Plumbing and Heating for many years. Earl was an avid fisherman, enjoyed traveling the country in his R.V. with Mae, and was a member of Indy Sams Camping Club. Earl enjoyed his family and friends and loved to visit.

Earl is survived by his sons John (Pam) Taft, Larry (Patti) Taft, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Brother Gale (Leona) Taft.

Earl is preceded in death by his wife Mae Kohr Taft, his parents and ten siblings.

Services are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. Earl will be laid to rest next to his late wife in Washington Park East Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a memory or condolence on his online obituary at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved