Earl Howser
Martinsville - Earl D. Howser, 90, Martinsville, passed Mar. 27, 2019. Visitation, Friday., Apr. 5th 4-8 pm and Saturday, Apr. 6th 9:30-10:30 am at Calvary Heights Baptist Church, 532 N. Kristi Rd., Martinsville, IN 46151 with a service to follow on Saturday at 10:30 am at the church. Neal & Summers Funeral & Cremation Center has been entrusted with arrangements. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.nealandsummers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019