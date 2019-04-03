Services
Neal & Summers Mortuary Inc
110 E Poston Road
Martinsville, IN 46151
(765) 342-8439
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Heights Baptist Church
532 N. Kristi Rd.
Martinsville, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvary Heights Baptist Church
532 N. Kristi Rd.
Martinsville, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Calvary Heights Baptist Church
532 N. Kristi Rd.
Martinsville, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Heights Baptist Church
532 N. Kristi Rd.
Martinsville, IN
Martinsville - Earl D. Howser, 90, Martinsville, passed Mar. 27, 2019. Visitation, Friday., Apr. 5th 4-8 pm and Saturday, Apr. 6th 9:30-10:30 am at Calvary Heights Baptist Church, 532 N. Kristi Rd., Martinsville, IN 46151 with a service to follow on Saturday at 10:30 am at the church. Neal & Summers Funeral & Cremation Center has been entrusted with arrangements. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.nealandsummers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 3, 2019
