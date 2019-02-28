Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Heritage Funeral Home
Gallatin, TN
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Heritage Funeral Home
Gallatin, TN
Mooresville - Earl J. "Pete" Beasley, Jr., 85, Mooresville, passed away February 26, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m., in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Additional visitation will be on Sunday, March 3, 2019, 12 Noon - 2 p.m., in the Family Heritage Funeral Home, Gallatin, Tennessee. The funeral service will begin there at 2 p.m., with burial following . Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Pete's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
