Earl J. "Pete" Beasley
Mooresville - Earl J. "Pete" Beasley, Jr., 85, Mooresville, passed away February 26, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 1, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m., in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Additional visitation will be on Sunday, March 3, 2019, 12 Noon - 2 p.m., in the Family Heritage Funeral Home, Gallatin, Tennessee. The funeral service will begin there at 2 p.m., with burial following . Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read Pete's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019