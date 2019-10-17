|
|
Earl L. Hurst
Indianapolis - Earl Leslie Hurst, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 12, 2019. His life's journey led him to a career in government, sales and retailing. However, his greatest measure of success was as a loving and faithful husband, father to six fur-babies, son, brother and friend.
Earl was born in Michigan City, IN in 1946 to William and Viola Hurst. After graduating from Elston High School, he graduated from Purdue University with a B.A. and M.A. in Political Science.. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Cindy Hurst.
Earl was especially proud of his Swedish heritage and was a member of Svea Lodge 253 of the Vasa Order of America for 37 years. He enjoyed dressing up as a Viking on various occasions.
Earl enjoyed singing and sang in many choirs and sang solos at various churches. He was a member of Fairfield Friends Meeting in Camby, IN and was very proud to be a Quaker.
Earl's quick wit, infectious smile, and kind, generous spirit made him well liked by all who were lucky enough to know him. He will be missed immensely.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother William Hurst, Jr. and four fur-babies. He is survived by his soulmate and wife of 48 years and two fur-babies as well as two brothers - Ned Hurst of St. Louis, MO and Dr. James Hurst of Valparaiso, IN along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Indianapolis Animal Control, Fairfield Friends Meeting, or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 with calling for one hour before at the same location. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Coss, Dr. Matthew Gentry, Elara Hospice and daily caregivers—Tammy and LaShawnn—from Changes Home Care for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019