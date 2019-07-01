Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Earl Lee


1948 - 2019
Earl Lee Obituary
Earl Lee

Indianapolis - Mr. Earl Lynn Lee, 71, of Indianapolis left this life on June 29, 2019 at home. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 16, 1948, the son of Earl W. Lee and Velma (Parrish) Lee. A 1966 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Earl served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970, including a tour on Guam. He will be remembered for his love of family, reading, and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy A. "Bunny" Lee; sons, Dr. David M. Lee (Garrett Hutson) and Chad F. Dunwiddie (Stephanie); and their step-children, Paige Hutson and Logan Taylor. His parents pre-deceased. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM at G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis; funeral services will immediately follow. Memorial donations may be made to the , or the Humane Society of Indianapolis. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 1, 2019
