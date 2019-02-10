|
Earl Monroe Lewis
Indianapolis - Earl Monroe Lewis (94) of Indianapolis, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Minerva (Walter) Lewis and sister Mary McMillan. He is survived by three sons, C. Edward (Yuan), Wayne (Phyllis), James (Wendy), one daughter, Bonnie (David) Thomen, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
After graduating from Tech High School in 1943, he joined the Navy. Following training, he was assigned to the 5th Marine Division making six assault beach landings in the Pacific, including the invasion of Iwo Jima, as a ship-to-shore radioman.
Earl retired from Herff Jones Co. after 44 years. There he served as both President of the Jewelry Workers Union and of the Guild. As a second job, many southsiders will remember him as the skate guard at Fox's Skating Rink.
He was an active member of the following organizations -The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #2079, with a Fellowship Degree; American Legion Post # 355; V.F.W. Post #5864, a Gold Circle member. An avid Colts fan, he was a season ticket holder for over 30 years. His hobbies included ballroom, country and skate dancing as well as league bowling for many years.
Visitation will be 11-1:00 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave, followed by the funeral at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019