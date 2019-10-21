|
|
Earl R. Brummett
Indianapolis - Earl R. Brummett, a lifelong resident of Indianapolis, died on October 15, 2019 following a long and happy life.
Earl was a graduate of 1955 Manual HS and GMI in Flint Michigan.
His death precedes his wonderful, loving wife of 60 years Sandra J. Snider-Brummett and two sons, Louis of Evansville, IN and Reid of Indianapolis, IN, daughter, Jill Tucker of Castle Rock, CO and a sister, Shirley Butz of Greenwood, IN.
Per Earl's wishes no funeral services will be held.
Donations may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019