Earl Roundtree
Nora - Earl Roundtree, 87, of Nora and formerly of Terre Haute, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1932, in Jasonville, to Thomas E. Roundtree, Sr. and Abbie Gayol (Zink) Roundtree. He was a twin and one of twelve children.
Earl is survived by his sisters, Shirley Toney Tucker (Bob) and Sandra Roberts (John); along with many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn Roundtree; twin brother, Murl Roundtree; sisters, Rosemary Fautley (Arthur), Barbara Ragland (Bob), Gail Fieldan (Arlie), and Nancy Hinds; brothers, Thomas E. Roundtree, Jr. (Erma), William E. Roundtree (Pat), John R. Roundtree (Janet), and Darrell Roundtree (Sue); nieces, Diana Roundtree, Bonnie Winship, and Beverly Roundtree; and a nephew, Dan Dickinson.
Earl proudly served in the United States Army. He was very passionate about our country and what the flag stands for. He was a member of American Legion Post 500. For many years, Earl worked as a truck driver for Yellow Freight and was a proud Teamster of Local 135.
Even though Earl and Marilyn never had any children of their own, Earl's nieces and nephews looked up to him as a grandfather figure. He was an amazing person. He was loved by everyone who met him. Earl will be truly missed by his family and all who were blessed to have him in their lives.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 13 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Terre Haute. A memorial service will be held at noon with Pastor Dennis Ticen officiating and military honors provided by American Legion Post 104. Earl will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfuneralhome.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 7, 2019