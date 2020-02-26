|
|
Earlean Butler Gray
Indianapolis - Earlean Butler Gray, 80, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, received her wings on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Earlean was born on April 21, 1939 in Somerville, Tennessee to the late Leon and Lue Henry Jones. She was a retired cosmetologist with over 40 years in the business. Earlean was a faithful member of Phillips Temple C.M.E Church for many, many years, serving on the stewardess board. She is survived by her loving husband, William J. Gray Jr.; children, Frances Jones, Jerry Jones, Theresa Chandler, Lina White, Steven White, Robin Jones and a host of grandchildren. Her dearest son, Lawrence Jones preceded her in death. The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by Transitions Hospice Palliative and Hospice Care. Please continue to keep the family of Earlean Gray in your prayers. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Phillips Temple C.M.E Church 210 East 34th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11am. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Earlean at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangement entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020