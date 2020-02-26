Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlean Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlean Butler Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earlean Butler Gray Obituary
Earlean Butler Gray

Indianapolis - Earlean Butler Gray, 80, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, received her wings on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Earlean was born on April 21, 1939 in Somerville, Tennessee to the late Leon and Lue Henry Jones. She was a retired cosmetologist with over 40 years in the business. Earlean was a faithful member of Phillips Temple C.M.E Church for many, many years, serving on the stewardess board. She is survived by her loving husband, William J. Gray Jr.; children, Frances Jones, Jerry Jones, Theresa Chandler, Lina White, Steven White, Robin Jones and a host of grandchildren. Her dearest son, Lawrence Jones preceded her in death. The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by Transitions Hospice Palliative and Hospice Care. Please continue to keep the family of Earlean Gray in your prayers. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Phillips Temple C.M.E Church 210 East 34th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11am. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery. Please share an online memory or condolence of Earlean at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangement entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -