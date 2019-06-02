|
|
Ebenezer "Jackie" Smith
Indianapolis - Ebenezer "Jackie" Smith departed this life suddenly on May 27, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Ebenezer and Catherine Smith on May 20, 1947 and spent his childhood in Buffalo, New York.
Ebenezer moved to Indianapolis after finishing his education at Kentucky State University in 1970. He served in the Army and was employed as a buyer at L. S. Ayres. He went on to work as a property manager for Triangle Associates and later became the
District property manager as his last position with this organization. His work was his joy.
Ebenezer was a dedicated of member of Mt Zion Baptist Church serving as Vice Chair of the Trustee Board, on the credit union and housing board.
He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. His real passion was the Indianapolis Colts football and fishing.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 ½ years Deborah Hearn Smith, sons Lawrence (Susan), Jason (Amanda} and grandchildren Leigha, Kyle, Kobe and Jesse Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00pm at Crown Hill Funeral Home (700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208) with visitation beginning at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Ebenezer Smith to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019