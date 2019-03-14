Services
GRUNDY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC.
2357 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208-5521
(317) 925-2323
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
3801 Forest Manor
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
3801 Forest Manor
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel of God's Church
2135 Foxhill Dr.
Eddie Beverly, Sr.

Indianapolis - 92, departed this life on March 7, 2019. He retired from Detroit Diesel Allison and was a deacon at Israel of God's Church.

Visitation is Friday, March 15 from 4 - 6pm followed by a Memorial Service from 6 -7:30pm on Friday, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Forest Manor. Funeral is Saturday, March 16 at 11:00am in Israel of God's Church, 2135 Foxhill Dr.

Eddie leaves behind many treasured family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Bessie Mae; children, Eddie Beverly Jr, Barbara Ann Beverly, Diana Jordan, Gina Westbrooks, Franceita Turner-Triggs, Michael Beverly and Anita Beverly.

Final arrangements entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
