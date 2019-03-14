|
|
Eddie Beverly, Sr.
Indianapolis - 92, departed this life on March 7, 2019. He retired from Detroit Diesel Allison and was a deacon at Israel of God's Church.
Visitation is Friday, March 15 from 4 - 6pm followed by a Memorial Service from 6 -7:30pm on Friday, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Forest Manor. Funeral is Saturday, March 16 at 11:00am in Israel of God's Church, 2135 Foxhill Dr.
Eddie leaves behind many treasured family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Bessie Mae; children, Eddie Beverly Jr, Barbara Ann Beverly, Diana Jordan, Gina Westbrooks, Franceita Turner-Triggs, Michael Beverly and Anita Beverly.
Final arrangements entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019